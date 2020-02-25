Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Breaking
8 Saudis sentenced to prison, death for spying for Iran Pompeo accuses Iran of hiding truth’ on spread of coronavirus Iraqi forces kill one protester in Baghdad, wound 24: Sources Egypt`s Former President Hosni Mubarak Dies Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths Iran voter turnout lowest since 1979 Revolution KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices Iran records highest deaths rate of coronavirus outside Asia
العربية
Tuesday، 25 February 2020 06:12 PM

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 16 as worries deepen

 Two more people infected with the new coronavirus have died, taking the toll in Iran to 16, officials said on Tuesday, as Iranians worried that authorities could be underestimating the scale of outbreak.

 

“Among those who had been suspected of the virus, 35 (new cases) have been confirmed and two died of the coronavirus infection,” said Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpour. He said 95 people had been infected across Iran.


Jahanpour put the death toll at 15, but later Iran’s state news agency said one person infected by the virus had died in the city of Saveh. Some unconfirmed reports gave a higher death toll.

 

Iran has the highest number of deaths from coronavirus outside China, where the virus emerged in late 2019. Among the infected was the deputy health minister, who tested positive for coronavirus, state media said.

