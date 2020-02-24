Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Breaking
Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths Iran voter turnout lowest since 1979 Revolution KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices Iran records highest deaths rate of coronavirus outside Asia Iran confirms sixth person dies of coronavirus Iraqi Kurds rally against 'corruption' of ruling elite Iran slams FATF for blacklisting Tehran Iran closes schools in two cities over coronavirus: State TV
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 24 February 2020 06:06 PM

Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths

file79ffkct98iehre8cgz4-1582552613

Iran's government vowed Monday to be transparent after being accused of covering up the deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside China, dismissing claims the toll could be as high as 50.

The Iranian authorities have come under mounting public pressure since it took days for them to admit to "accidentally" shooting down a Ukrainian airliner last month, killing 176 people. 

 

The government said on Monday that Iran's coronavirus death toll had jumped by four to 12 -- by far the highest outside China -- as its neighbours closed their borders and imposed strict quarantine measures. But Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, a lawmaker from the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, alleged the government was "lying" about the full extent of the outbreak.

 

The ILNA news agency, which is close to reformists, said the lawmaker spoke of "50 deaths" in Qom alone.

"The rest of the media have not published this figure, but we prefer not to censor what concerns the coronavirus because people's lives are in danger," ILNA editor Fatemeh Mahdiani told AFP. Farahani was wearing a face mask during the closed session...

of parliament but left after speaking, as he felt unwell, state news agency IRNA reported, adding sanitary workers then cleaned his seat. Iran's government rejected his claim that the virus had killed 50 in Qom.


Related Stories
Read
a39e8b3f-ec64-4a7e-b894-3f67208fc8e9_16x9_788x442

Iran police seize protective masks hoarded by couple at residential parking 24 February 2020 07:47 PM

gettyimages-645688972_92e9a3eab1e5181217ac1fc1df294809.fit-2000w

Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 24 February 2020 06:22 PM

https___s3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com_psh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4_images_4_7_8_8_24718874-2-eng-GB_Cropped-1580421113RTS300FZ

Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus 24 February 2020 06:00 PM

turk

Turkey calls off flights to 4 Iranian cities amid fear of coronavirus 24 February 2020 03:25 PM

e1

Iraq confirms first coronavirus case in Najaf 24 February 2020 03:22 PM

Mahan Air

Sanctioned Iranian airline continues flights to China despite Coronavirus ban 24 February 2020 01:20 PM

corona123

Afghanistan records 1st coronavirus case: gov't 24 February 2020 01:10 PM

Mahathir Mohamed

Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king 24 February 2020 01:06 PM

Comments