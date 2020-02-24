Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Breaking
Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths Iran voter turnout lowest since 1979 Revolution KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices Iran records highest deaths rate of coronavirus outside Asia Iran confirms sixth person dies of coronavirus Iraqi Kurds rally against 'corruption' of ruling elite Iran slams FATF for blacklisting Tehran Iran closes schools in two cities over coronavirus: State TV
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 24 February 2020 03:25 PM

Turkey calls off flights to 4 Iranian cities amid fear of coronavirus

turk

Turkish Airlines has cancelled its flights to four Iranian cities and decreased the frequency of flights to Tehran until Feb. 27, the company said on Monday, Reuters reported.


The company said it cancelled flights to Mashhad, Isfahan, Tabriz and Shiraz until that date. It also decreased the frequency of Tehran flights to two per day.


Turkey has already closed its land border with Iran and halted incoming flights as a precaution to stop the potential spread of coronavirus, the health minister said on Sunday. 

Related Stories
Read
a39e8b3f-ec64-4a7e-b894-3f67208fc8e9_16x9_788x442

Iran police seize protective masks hoarded by couple at residential parking 24 February 2020 07:47 PM

gettyimages-645688972_92e9a3eab1e5181217ac1fc1df294809.fit-2000w

Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 24 February 2020 06:22 PM

file79ffkct98iehre8cgz4-1582552613

Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths 24 February 2020 06:06 PM

https___s3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com_psh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4_images_4_7_8_8_24718874-2-eng-GB_Cropped-1580421113RTS300FZ

Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus 24 February 2020 06:00 PM

e1

Iraq confirms first coronavirus case in Najaf 24 February 2020 03:22 PM

Mahan Air

Sanctioned Iranian airline continues flights to China despite Coronavirus ban 24 February 2020 01:20 PM

corona123

Afghanistan records 1st coronavirus case: gov't 24 February 2020 01:10 PM

Mahathir Mohamed

Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king 24 February 2020 01:06 PM

Comments