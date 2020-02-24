Turkey calls off flights to 4 Iranian cities amid fear of coronavirus

Turkish Airlines has cancelled its flights to four Iranian cities and decreased the frequency of flights to Tehran until Feb. 27, the company said on Monday, Reuters reported.



The company said it cancelled flights to Mashhad, Isfahan, Tabriz and Shiraz until that date. It also decreased the frequency of Tehran flights to two per day.



Turkey has already closed its land border with Iran and halted incoming flights as a precaution to stop the potential spread of coronavirus, the health minister said on Sunday.