Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Breaking
Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths Iran voter turnout lowest since 1979 Revolution KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices Iran records highest deaths rate of coronavirus outside Asia Iran confirms sixth person dies of coronavirus Iraqi Kurds rally against 'corruption' of ruling elite Iran slams FATF for blacklisting Tehran Iran closes schools in two cities over coronavirus: State TV
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 24 February 2020 03:22 PM

Iraq confirms first coronavirus case in Najaf

e1

Iraq on Monday confirmed its first novel coronavirus case in an elderly Iranian national in the southern shrine city of Najaf, according to health officials, AFP reported.


Iraq, a country with a dilapidated healthcare system, often hosts pilgrims and religious students from Iran, where 12 people have died of the novel coronavirus since an outbreak there was first reported last week.


Iraq had blocked travel to and from the Islamic republic days before announcing a seminary student in Najaf was the country's first confirmed case.


Najaf's provincial health authority said the Iranian national had entered "before the ban was declared" in a statement on Monday.

Related Stories
Read
a39e8b3f-ec64-4a7e-b894-3f67208fc8e9_16x9_788x442

Iran police seize protective masks hoarded by couple at residential parking 24 February 2020 07:47 PM

gettyimages-645688972_92e9a3eab1e5181217ac1fc1df294809.fit-2000w

Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 24 February 2020 06:22 PM

file79ffkct98iehre8cgz4-1582552613

Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths 24 February 2020 06:06 PM

https___s3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com_psh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4_images_4_7_8_8_24718874-2-eng-GB_Cropped-1580421113RTS300FZ

Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus 24 February 2020 06:00 PM

turk

Turkey calls off flights to 4 Iranian cities amid fear of coronavirus 24 February 2020 03:25 PM

Mahan Air

Sanctioned Iranian airline continues flights to China despite Coronavirus ban 24 February 2020 01:20 PM

corona123

Afghanistan records 1st coronavirus case: gov't 24 February 2020 01:10 PM

Mahathir Mohamed

Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king 24 February 2020 01:06 PM

Comments