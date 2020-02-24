Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Breaking
Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths Iran voter turnout lowest since 1979 Revolution KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices Iran records highest deaths rate of coronavirus outside Asia Iran confirms sixth person dies of coronavirus Iraqi Kurds rally against 'corruption' of ruling elite Iran slams FATF for blacklisting Tehran Iran closes schools in two cities over coronavirus: State TV
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 24 February 2020 12:26 PM

Kuwait, Bahrain report first coronavirus cases in people who visited Iran

corona1

Kuwait and Bahrain on Monday recorded their first new coronavirus cases, all involving people who had visited Iran, which has reported 43 cases of the disease, state media said, according to Reuters.

Kuwait detected the virus in three people among 700 who had been evacuated on Saturday from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, state news agency KUNA said.

The health ministry identified them as a 53-year-old Kuwaiti man, a 61-year-old Saudi man and a 21-year-old whose nationality was unclear. It said the Kuwaiti and Saudi had been asymptomatic while the third person showed initial symptoms.

In neighbouring Bahrain, the health ministry said a Bahraini citizen who arrived from Iran had been diagnosed with the disease and that "all necessary measures have been taken with individuals in contact with the patient".

Related Stories
Last Modified: Monday، 24 February 2020 12:52 PM
Read
a39e8b3f-ec64-4a7e-b894-3f67208fc8e9_16x9_788x442

Iran police seize protective masks hoarded by couple at residential parking 24 February 2020 07:47 PM

gettyimages-645688972_92e9a3eab1e5181217ac1fc1df294809.fit-2000w

Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 24 February 2020 06:22 PM

file79ffkct98iehre8cgz4-1582552613

Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths 24 February 2020 06:06 PM

https___s3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com_psh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4_images_4_7_8_8_24718874-2-eng-GB_Cropped-1580421113RTS300FZ

Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus 24 February 2020 06:00 PM

turk

Turkey calls off flights to 4 Iranian cities amid fear of coronavirus 24 February 2020 03:25 PM

e1

Iraq confirms first coronavirus case in Najaf 24 February 2020 03:22 PM

Mahan Air

Sanctioned Iranian airline continues flights to China despite Coronavirus ban 24 February 2020 01:20 PM

corona123

Afghanistan records 1st coronavirus case: gov't 24 February 2020 01:10 PM

Comments