Iraqi Warcrime Documentation Center said two activists were kidnapped in Baghdad by armed militias on Saturday.

Tarek Mohamed Mahmoud and Alaa Al-Sheikh, activists who are known for joining protests in Al-Tahrir square, Baghdad, are part of a series of kidnappings that have started since the beginning of the recent uprising in October.

Iranian-backed militias are believed to be behind the assassination and kidnapping of numerous protesters, to end the protests by force.