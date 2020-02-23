Iraq affirms solidarity with China over coronavirus

President Barham Salih welcomed into the Presidential Palace in Baghdad Chinese Ambassador to Iraq Zhang Tao.



During the meeting, the President asked the Chinese Ambassador to convey a message of solidarity to President Xi Jinping in which he expressed Iraq's solidarity with China to confront the coronavirus outbreak.



Rapid proceedings and precautionary, responsible measures which have been taken by China to contain and limit the spread of the deadly virus, Salih hailed.



The two sides examined the developments of bilateral relations and look forward to broadening of the horizons of their mutual ties in all fields so as to serve the interests of the two friendly nations.



The importance of joint coordination to establish security, stability and promote peace in the interests of the peoples of the region and the world as well, they stressed.