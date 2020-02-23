Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Sunday، 23 February 2020 03:39 PM

Salih, UNITAD chief discuss efforts to punish ISIS terrorists

unitad

President Barham Salih received at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad Karim Khan, head of the investigative team to promote accountability for ISIS crimes (UNITAD). 


Salih and UN investigator into ISIS crimes, Khan jointly discussed efforts to establish a special international tribunal to hold ISIS accountable for its crimes committed by the terrorist elements against Iraqis in different cities and provinces before being liberated, and perpetrators of these heinous crimes must be brought to stand trial. 


Together, they agreed and emphasized to have further cooperating and coordinating on combating terrorism and drying up the sources of terrorist funding which would consolidate international peace and security. 

