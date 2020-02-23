Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Breaking
Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths Iran voter turnout lowest since 1979 Revolution KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices Iran records highest deaths rate of coronavirus outside Asia Iran confirms sixth person dies of coronavirus Iraqi Kurds rally against 'corruption' of ruling elite Iran slams FATF for blacklisting Tehran Iran closes schools in two cities over coronavirus: State TV
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 23 February 2020 03:30 PM

Iraq extends ban on Iranians in border crossings over coronavirus

crossing

Iraq has extended an entry ban for any non-Iraqis coming from Iran, the prime minister said, as authorities in Tehran announced 15 more cases of coronavirus and a death toll of eight, Reuters reported.

Baghdad had banned crossings by non-Iraqis from Iran on Thursday for three days and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Saturday night that the ban would be extended. He did not specify until when.

"The prime minister ordered the ... halting of receiving travellers from the Islamic Republic of Iran except for Iraqis," his office said in a statement.

Related Stories
Last Modified: Sunday، 23 February 2020 04:12 PM
Read
Protests in Iraq's Tahrir Square

Iraqi nurse spends her weekends stitching wounds at protest site 24 February 2020 01:11 PM

us troops bp

US urges Allawi to protect its troops, meet protest grievances 24 February 2020 12:51 PM

act

2 activists kidnapped in Baghdad amid protests: IWDC 23 February 2020 08:16 PM

Masks34546

KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices 23 February 2020 04:41 PM

halboosi

Halbousi calls for extraordinary session on gov’t formation 23 February 2020 03:49 PM

corona12

Iraq affirms solidarity with China over coronavirus 23 February 2020 03:45 PM

unitad

Salih, UNITAD chief discuss efforts to punish ISIS terrorists 23 February 2020 03:39 PM

3

Trump tells 'Crazy Bernie' Sanders: 'don't let them take it away from you!' 23 February 2020 11:26 AM

Comments