Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Breaking
Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths Iran voter turnout lowest since 1979 Revolution KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices Iran records highest deaths rate of coronavirus outside Asia Iran confirms sixth person dies of coronavirus Iraqi Kurds rally against 'corruption' of ruling elite Iran slams FATF for blacklisting Tehran Iran closes schools in two cities over coronavirus: State TV
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 23 February 2020 01:38 PM

Iran's Health Minister Says Virus Came From China Travel

4

Iran's health minister said Sunday that travel from China brought the new virus to the country, amid concerns that coronavirus clusters in Iran, as well as in Italy and South Korea, could signal a serious new stage in its global spread.

Saeed Namaki told state TV that the virus came from China to the holy city of Qom in central Iran. He said that one of the Iranian dead from the virus was a merchant who regularly shuttled between the two countries using indirect flights in recent weeks, after Iran stopped direct passenger flights to China.


Namaki also defended the government's handling of the outbreak, saying it was being “transparent.” He said it would help make face-masks and sanitizers available for Iranians, amid concerns that stocks were running low in the capital's pharmacies.


Iran is also producing kits for diagnosis of the infection, he added.


Namaki urged people not to visit Qom, which is a major destination for Shiite pilgrims.


“We obviously do not recommend traveling to Qom and other pilgrimage cities," Namaki said.

 

Iran reported its first case of the virus last Wednesday, and six deaths from the illness since then. That's the highest death toll from the virus outside of China, where the outbreak first emerged a couple months ago.

Iran has confirmed 28 cases in total in at least four different cities, including the capital, Tehran, so far.

Related Stories
Read
a39e8b3f-ec64-4a7e-b894-3f67208fc8e9_16x9_788x442

Iran police seize protective masks hoarded by couple at residential parking 24 February 2020 07:47 PM

gettyimages-645688972_92e9a3eab1e5181217ac1fc1df294809.fit-2000w

Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 24 February 2020 06:22 PM

file79ffkct98iehre8cgz4-1582552613

Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths 24 February 2020 06:06 PM

https___s3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com_psh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4_images_4_7_8_8_24718874-2-eng-GB_Cropped-1580421113RTS300FZ

Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus 24 February 2020 06:00 PM

turk

Turkey calls off flights to 4 Iranian cities amid fear of coronavirus 24 February 2020 03:25 PM

e1

Iraq confirms first coronavirus case in Najaf 24 February 2020 03:22 PM

Mahan Air

Sanctioned Iranian airline continues flights to China despite Coronavirus ban 24 February 2020 01:20 PM

corona123

Afghanistan records 1st coronavirus case: gov't 24 February 2020 01:10 PM

Comments