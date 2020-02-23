Trump tells 'Crazy Bernie' Sanders: 'don't let them take it away from you!'

President Donald Trump tuned into the Nevada Democratic caucuses on Saturday, tweeting that "Crazy Bernie" was doing well and telling the Vermont senator, "Don't let them take it away from you!"



"Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates," Trump tweeted, short before NBC News projected Sanders would win. "Congratulations Bernie, & don't let them take it away from you!"



Since the 2016 primary, Trump has frequently suggested that the Democratic National Committee is working against Sanders to keep him from winning the party's nomination. Many Sanders supporters felt that the DNC favored Hillary Clinton in 2016 and again prefers a more centrist candidate this time around as the nominee — a chasm in the Democratic Party that Trump frequently likes to capitalize on.



"The Kremlin is reportedly backing Bernie Sanders bid to win the White House," Trump tweeted. "Why didn't somebody tell me this?"



On Friday, The Washington Post reported that Russia was attempting to help Sanders' campaign. Sanders and Trump, along with other lawmakers, had been briefed on Russia's efforts. Intelligence reports have also shown that Russia is interfering in the election to benefit Trump.



"Democrats in the Great State of Nevada (Which, because of the Economy, Jobs, the Military & Vets, I will win in November), be careful of Russia, Russia, Russia," Trump tweeted earlier Saturday morning. "According to Corrupt politician Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, they are pushing for Crazy Bernie Sanders to win. Vote!"



Although there are no Republican nominating contests being held in Nevada this weekend, Trump held a campaign rally in Las Vegas on Friday.



Trump lost Nevada to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by roughly 2.4 percentage points.