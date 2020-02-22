Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Saturday، 22 February 2020 10:18 PM

Iran confirms sixth person dies of coronavirus

The Iranian authorities confirmed on Saturday that a new case of the novel coronavirus died, bringing the total number of deaths to six and infections to 28.

The governor of Markazi province said that tests of a patient who recently died in the central city of Arak was positive for the virus.

Ali Aghazadeh said the person who died was suffering from a heart problem too.
Earlier on Saturday, Iranian health authorities reported a fifth death from the new virus and said the fatality was among 10 new confirmed cases of the virus in Iran.

