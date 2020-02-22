Iran confirms sixth person dies of coronavirus

The Iranian authorities confirmed on Saturday that a new case of the novel coronavirus died, bringing the total number of deaths to six and infections to 28.



The governor of Markazi province said that tests of a patient who recently died in the central city of Arak was positive for the virus.



Ali Aghazadeh said the person who died was suffering from a heart problem too.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian health authorities reported a fifth death from the new virus and said the fatality was among 10 new confirmed cases of the virus in Iran.



