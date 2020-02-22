Health authorities deny coronavirus case reports in Erbil’s Soran

The Directorate of Health in Soran, Erbil has denied reports about any suspected cases of the new coronavirus.



The Ashti Hospital in Soran stated in a statement that a number of citizens returning from Iran undergo medical checks, adding that two hotels in Soran have been designated for this task.



"Specialized medical teams are examining the returnees from Iran through the Haj Omeran border crossing, and they are carrying out all necessary checks for these citizens inside the two hotels," the statement added.