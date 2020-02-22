Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Breaking
Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths Iran voter turnout lowest since 1979 Revolution KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices Iran records highest deaths rate of coronavirus outside Asia Iran confirms sixth person dies of coronavirus Iraqi Kurds rally against 'corruption' of ruling elite Iran slams FATF for blacklisting Tehran Iran closes schools in two cities over coronavirus: State TV
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 22 February 2020 08:04 PM

Sadr warns MPs against rejecting new Iraqi gov't

AFP_1OX2W9
Shia cleric Moqtada Sadr returned to Iraq Saturday with a threat to stage protests outside parliament unless lawmakers back the government of prime minister-designate Mohammad Allawi in a confidence vote.

The Shiite cleric with a cult-like following in Iraq has thrown his weight behind the appointment of Allawi, despite the premier's rejection by a protest movement Sadr once backed.

The onetime anti-US militia leader whose supporters form the largest bloc in parliament had spent most of the past few months in neighbouring Iran but came back to whip up support for Allawi's government line-up.

As he visited the mausoleum of Imam Ali in Najaf, the Shiite shrine city where he resides, Sadr demanded that parliament approve the line-up in the coming days.

"If the session does not take place this week, or if lawmakers don't (back) a transparent Iraqi cabinet in a vote... then this will require a demonstration of a million people," he tweeted.

"Sit-ins around the Green Zone (where parliament is located) will have to be used to exert pressure," he said.

Allawi has called for a vote of confidence to be held on Monday and has been backed by his predecessor Adel Abdel Mahdi, who bowed out as prime minister in December in the face of pressure from the street.

But the constitutional position is unclear.

Deputy parliament speaker Hassan Karim al-Kaabi, who is close to Sadr, told Iraqi media that Abdel Mahdi's request for an extraordinary session to hold the confidence vote was binding.

But parliament speaker Mohammed Halbusi said he has not yet agreed to convene the session and several lawmakers from Iraq's Sunni Arab minority said they would boycott any vote.

Sadr's loyalists already paralysed the country in 2016 with massive sit-ins in front of parliament and government headquarters.

But this time, he may not be able to mobilise such large numbers, after losing favour among some of his backers for withdrawing his support from the protest movement.
Related Stories
Read
Protests in Iraq's Tahrir Square

Iraqi nurse spends her weekends stitching wounds at protest site 24 February 2020 01:11 PM

us troops bp

US urges Allawi to protect its troops, meet protest grievances 24 February 2020 12:51 PM

act

2 activists kidnapped in Baghdad amid protests: IWDC 23 February 2020 08:16 PM

Masks34546

KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices 23 February 2020 04:41 PM

halboosi

Halbousi calls for extraordinary session on gov’t formation 23 February 2020 03:49 PM

corona12

Iraq affirms solidarity with China over coronavirus 23 February 2020 03:45 PM

unitad

Salih, UNITAD chief discuss efforts to punish ISIS terrorists 23 February 2020 03:39 PM

crossing

Iraq extends ban on Iranians in border crossings over coronavirus 23 February 2020 03:30 PM

Comments