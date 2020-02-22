Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Breaking
Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths Iran voter turnout lowest since 1979 Revolution KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices Iran records highest deaths rate of coronavirus outside Asia Iran confirms sixth person dies of coronavirus Iraqi Kurds rally against 'corruption' of ruling elite Iran slams FATF for blacklisting Tehran Iran closes schools in two cities over coronavirus: State TV
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 22 February 2020 04:33 PM

KRG Convenes Governors to Take Urgent Precautions against Coronavirus

6
Relevant ministers of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have invited governors from the four provinces of Kurdistan Region to an urgent meeting for discussions about precautions against coronavirus.

According to the information obtained by BasNews, the governor of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja will meet with the ministers of interior and health.

New measures are expected to be taken by the officials after the meeting, BasNews reporter said.

The KRG has already taken strict measures at airports and border crossings with Iran where 28 people are infected and five have died from the novel virus.
Related Stories
Read
Protests in Iraq's Tahrir Square

Iraqi nurse spends her weekends stitching wounds at protest site 24 February 2020 01:11 PM

us troops bp

US urges Allawi to protect its troops, meet protest grievances 24 February 2020 12:51 PM

act

2 activists kidnapped in Baghdad amid protests: IWDC 23 February 2020 08:16 PM

Masks34546

KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices 23 February 2020 04:41 PM

halboosi

Halbousi calls for extraordinary session on gov’t formation 23 February 2020 03:49 PM

corona12

Iraq affirms solidarity with China over coronavirus 23 February 2020 03:45 PM

unitad

Salih, UNITAD chief discuss efforts to punish ISIS terrorists 23 February 2020 03:39 PM

crossing

Iraq extends ban on Iranians in border crossings over coronavirus 23 February 2020 03:30 PM

Comments