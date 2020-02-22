Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Breaking
Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths Iran voter turnout lowest since 1979 Revolution KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices Iran records highest deaths rate of coronavirus outside Asia Iran confirms sixth person dies of coronavirus Iraqi Kurds rally against 'corruption' of ruling elite Iran slams FATF for blacklisting Tehran Iran closes schools in two cities over coronavirus: State TV
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 22 February 2020 03:55 PM

Key point: The IRGC has trained for years to hit America where it hurts.

5

No other branch of the Iranian military can claim the notoriety that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has earned for itself over the last several decades.

 

Earlier this year, the White House took the unprecedented step of designating the IRGC as an organization that “actively participates in, finances, and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft.” It was an IRGC fast attack craft that almost sparked open military conflict between the U.S. and Iran in June by staging an unprovoked attack against two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

The IRGC continues to comprise a substantial part of the Iranian armed forces, but their influence—both within Iran and across the Middle-East region—extends far beyond raw combat capabilities. To understand the full extent of IRGC’s current role within the Iranian military, we must go back to back to the birth of the Iranian Islamic Republic.

 

The IRGC was founded in the aftermath of the 1979 Iranian revolution.

 

Skeptical of the intentions of the inherited government and wary of a counter-coup, Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini founded the IRGC as a counterweight to the existing Iranian security apparatus.

Whereas the Iranian Army is sworn to defend the Iranian government, the IRGC was conceived as a “people’s army” meant to safeguard the ideals of the revolution against internal opposition. That opposition was swiftly crushed by Khomeini and his allies, who had successfully consolidated power by the early 1980’s. With its original purpose fulfilled, IRGC seized on the ongoing Iran-Iraq war as an opportunity to rebrand itself as a major regional player.

 

As Syracuse University Professor Mehrzad Boroujerdi put it, “Before the war the IRGC militiamen were nothing more than bodyguards to the clerics. Their performance in the war gave them a seat at the proverbial power table.” Their ranks swelled with new recruits, reaching 125,000 troops over the coming years, and the IRGC was formally integrated into the Iranian Armed Forces. Now a quasi-independent organization working within the Iranian military, the IRGC’s operations expanded to include naval, air force, paramilitary, special forces, and cyberwarfare roles.

 

Belying the IRGC’s broad mandate is a generally well-defined division of labor between the Guards and Iran’s conventional military forces. For instance: the Iranian Air Force (IRIAF) operates all of Iran’s jet fighters, while the IRGC’s own air force branch controls most of the ballistic missiles. The IRGC wields what is arguably the most destructive weapon in Iran’s power projection arsenal: the Quds Force, an elite unconventional warfare unit that spearheads Iranian military and intelligence operations across the Middle East.

 

The Quds Force has been a constant thorn in the side of American interests in the Middle East, providing military aid and direct combat support to anti-US militants in such hotspots as Iraq and Afghanistan.

 

From arming the Taliban against the pro-US Karzai government in Afghanistan to an alleged assassination attempt against the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the US, the Quds Force has been no less proactive in military operations against American allies. Most recently, Quds agents were deployed in Syria to stage ground offensives against anti-Assad rebels as the Russian Air Force conducted airpower campaigns against rebel-held outposts.

 

Iran is no slouch in raw military power, boasting the world’s 14th strongest army by the GlobalFirepower ranking system. It is, however, still grossly outmatched by the US military in every relevant category (with one notable caveat, discussed here).

But the IRGC, with its aptitude for asymmetric and unconventional warfare across the Middle-East, emerged from the chaos of the 1979 revolution to challenge the US in ways that Iran’s conventional military forces never could.
Mark Episkopos is a frequent contributor to The National Interest and serves as research assistant at the Center for the National Interest. Mark is also a PhD student in History at American University. This first appeared last year.

Related Stories
Read
fadak

Know about Abu Fadak Al-Mohammedawi, leader of IMIS militia in Iraq 23 February 2020 02:51 AM

3

Iraqi Protesters Seek to Prepare Electoral Lists 19 February 2020 01:46 PM

a__raq-protests-02122020-1

Iraq’s Protest Movement Is an Existential Challenge for the Political Elite 12 February 2020 05:55 PM

1097374_1_iraq_standard

Why Iraq's youthful protests endure 12 February 2020 01:11 AM

iran

Iranians feel strain of turmoil and sanctions 10 February 2020 05:23 PM

khoei

Khoei’s assassination, Sadr’s most ‘heinous’ crime: reports 09 February 2020 02:39 AM

12

Nearly 550 Iraqis killed in anti-government demonstrations: Commission 07 February 2020 10:24 PM

29dc-attack2-articleLarge-v2

Iran trains Shia militia proxies in Iraq to wage war on US 06 February 2020 04:27 PM

Comments