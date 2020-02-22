Iraqi province closes hospital, allocates it to coronavirus cases



Basra Health Department has ordered to close Al-Shifa Hospital in Basra city, allocating it to coronavirus disease only.



On Friday, a member of Human Rights Commission Ali al-Bayati called Iraq to enter "Warning C" stage.



Al-Bayati said in a statement: "As the neighboring countries have infected with Coronavirus and the health awareness is weak among citizens, it is necessary for Iraq to enter alert stage (C) and find a real solidarity between governmental and non-governmental institutions and the media to raise health awareness to prevent disease and avoid unnecessary gatherings.”



