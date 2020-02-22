Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Breaking
Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths Iran voter turnout lowest since 1979 Revolution KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices Iran records highest deaths rate of coronavirus outside Asia Iran confirms sixth person dies of coronavirus Iraqi Kurds rally against 'corruption' of ruling elite Iran slams FATF for blacklisting Tehran Iran closes schools in two cities over coronavirus: State TV
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 22 February 2020 03:30 PM

Iraqi province closes hospital, allocates it to coronavirus cases

4

Basra Health Department decided to close a hospital and allocate it to coronavirus patients.

Basra Health Department has ordered to close Al-Shifa Hospital in Basra city, allocating it to coronavirus disease only.

On Friday, a member of Human Rights Commission Ali al-Bayati called Iraq to enter "Warning C" stage.

Al-Bayati said in a statement: "As the neighboring countries have infected with Coronavirus and the health awareness is weak among citizens, it is necessary for Iraq to enter alert stage (C) and find a real solidarity between governmental and non-governmental institutions and the media to raise health awareness to prevent disease and avoid unnecessary gatherings.”

Related Stories
Read
Protests in Iraq's Tahrir Square

Iraqi nurse spends her weekends stitching wounds at protest site 24 February 2020 01:11 PM

us troops bp

US urges Allawi to protect its troops, meet protest grievances 24 February 2020 12:51 PM

act

2 activists kidnapped in Baghdad amid protests: IWDC 23 February 2020 08:16 PM

Masks34546

KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices 23 February 2020 04:41 PM

halboosi

Halbousi calls for extraordinary session on gov’t formation 23 February 2020 03:49 PM

corona12

Iraq affirms solidarity with China over coronavirus 23 February 2020 03:45 PM

unitad

Salih, UNITAD chief discuss efforts to punish ISIS terrorists 23 February 2020 03:39 PM

crossing

Iraq extends ban on Iranians in border crossings over coronavirus 23 February 2020 03:30 PM

Comments