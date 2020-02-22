Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Breaking
Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths Iran voter turnout lowest since 1979 Revolution KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices Iran records highest deaths rate of coronavirus outside Asia Iran confirms sixth person dies of coronavirus Iraqi Kurds rally against 'corruption' of ruling elite Iran slams FATF for blacklisting Tehran Iran closes schools in two cities over coronavirus: State TV
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 22 February 2020 01:09 PM

Passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise flying back to UK from Japan

1
A repatriation flight carrying 32 British and European evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship is due to arrive in the UK on Saturday morning after departing from Japan late on Friday.

The Foreign Office said the evacuation flight also had British government and medical staff on board.

The plane is due to land at Boscombe Down Ministry of Defence base, near Salisbury in Wiltshire, with passengers to then be taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral for 14 days of quarantine.

It is unclear where the small number of EU citizens will be taken once the plane lands in the UK.

The evacuees have spent more than two weeks trapped on the coronavirus-stricken ship off the coast of Japan.

Before the flight, one passenger who was diagnosed with Covid-19 and has since been given the all-clear, joked that the experience would be like visiting a holiday camp.

Honeymooner Alan Steele was taken to a Japanese hospital and has since tested negative for the virus and been reunited with wife Wendy.

“Wendy’s test was negative so Butlins the Wirral here we come for 14 days,” Mr Steele posted on Facebook.
Related Stories
Read
Protests in Iraq's Tahrir Square

Iraqi nurse spends her weekends stitching wounds at protest site 24 February 2020 01:11 PM

us troops bp

US urges Allawi to protect its troops, meet protest grievances 24 February 2020 12:51 PM

act

2 activists kidnapped in Baghdad amid protests: IWDC 23 February 2020 08:16 PM

Masks34546

KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices 23 February 2020 04:41 PM

halboosi

Halbousi calls for extraordinary session on gov’t formation 23 February 2020 03:49 PM

corona12

Iraq affirms solidarity with China over coronavirus 23 February 2020 03:45 PM

unitad

Salih, UNITAD chief discuss efforts to punish ISIS terrorists 23 February 2020 03:39 PM

crossing

Iraq extends ban on Iranians in border crossings over coronavirus 23 February 2020 03:30 PM

Comments