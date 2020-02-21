Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 21 February 2020
Iran prepares for vote seen as litmus test for establishment Iraq prepares quarantine centers along Iranian border due to coronavirus Iraq anti-corruption agency restored more than $2bn to Treasury in 2019 Iranian protesters launch calls to boycott parliamentary election Iran confirms three new cases of coronavirus, total now five Iraq-designated PM to meet Kurdistan Delegation Today Pompeo: U.S. to retaliate Iran over continued attacks on American outposts in Iraq Iran confirms two coronavirus cases Abdul Mahdi warns he will walk away if successor's gov't is not approved soon Lebanon Speaker calls for restructuring Eurobond as ‘best solution’
Friday، 21 February 2020 02:21 AM

Kuwait suspends people's movement from, to Iran over coronavirus

Kuwait's ports authority suspended the movement of people to and from Iran until further notice because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in that country, state news agency KUNA said early on Friday.


Two Iranians who tested positive for the coronavirus have died of respiratory illness, and three others tested positive on Thursday, the Iranian Health Ministry said.


On Thursday, Kuwait Airways suspended all flights to Iran on the advice of the Kuwaiti Health Ministry and the civil aviation authority.

