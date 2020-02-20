Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 21 February 2020
Breaking
Baghdadpost
Thursday، 20 February 2020 08:25 PM

Iraqi suspends flights to Iran over fears of coronavirus spread

iraq

Iraqi Airways has suspended flight service to neighbouring Iran as a protective measure against the coronavirus outbreak, the Iraqi state news agency said on Thursday, Reuters reported.


Two Iranians who tested positive on Wednesday for the disease have died of respiratory illness, while three others tested positive on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Iran to five, the Iranian health ministry said.

 

The outbreak originated in China and has killed more than 2,100 people there. New research suggesting the virus is more contagious than previously thought has added to the internatonal alarm over the outbreak.

