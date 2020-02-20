Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 21 February 2020
Thursday، 20 February 2020 07:25 PM

Iraqi regime seeks to end protests by all means: Allawi

Head of the National (Wataniya) Coalition Ayad Allawi affirmed the intention of the ruling authority to end the demonstrations by all means.

“The reprehensible operations of oppression, assault and kidnapping that affect peaceful demonstrators confirm the intention of the ruling authority to end the demonstrations by all means,” he said in a tweet.

“This intention reveals the falsehood of speeches that we hear about protecting the demonstrators and positively dealing with their true demands,” he added.
