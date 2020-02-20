Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 21 February 2020
Breaking
Iran prepares for vote seen as litmus test for establishment Iraq prepares quarantine centers along Iranian border due to coronavirus Iraq anti-corruption agency restored more than $2bn to Treasury in 2019 Iranian protesters launch calls to boycott parliamentary election Iran confirms three new cases of coronavirus, total now five Iraq-designated PM to meet Kurdistan Delegation Today Pompeo: U.S. to retaliate Iran over continued attacks on American outposts in Iraq Iran confirms two coronavirus cases Abdul Mahdi warns he will walk away if successor's gov't is not approved soon Lebanon Speaker calls for restructuring Eurobond as ‘best solution’
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 20 February 2020 07:07 PM

US sanctions Iranian officials for vetting parliamentary candidates

us treasury

The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on five Iranian officials in charge of vetting candidates for this week's parliamentary elections, in which thousands have been barred from running, AFP reported.


The targeted officials include Ahmad Jannati, a powerful cleric accused of overseeing the disqualification of candidates as part of the Guardian Council. The ultra-conservative also plays a key role in a body that selects the regime's supreme leader. 


"The Trump Administration will not tolerate the manipulation of elections to favor the regime's malign agenda, and this action exposes those senior regime officials responsible for preventing the Iranian people from freely choosing their leaders," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. 

 

They include Ahmad Jannati, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, Siamak Rahpeyk, Mohammad Hasan Sadeghi Moghadam and Mohammad Yazdi, according to Reuters.

Related Stories
Read
kuwait1

Kuwait suspends people's movement from, to Iran over coronavirus 21 February 2020 02:21 AM

Brian Hook

More companies interested in using humanitarian channel to Iran: U.S. envoy 20 February 2020 11:38 PM

Hulusi Akar

Turkey will activate Russian S-400 missile systems: minister 20 February 2020 11:34 PM

allawi12

Iraqi regime seeks to end protests by all means: Allawi 20 February 2020 07:25 PM

khamenei bp

Iran prepares for vote seen as litmus test for establishment 20 February 2020 06:21 PM

2020-02-19T145933Z_2043044541_RC2Q3F91JQ16_RTRMADP_3_IRAN-ELECTION-CAMPAIGN-1024x683

Iranian protesters launch calls to boycott parliamentary election 20 February 2020 02:27 PM

khamenei bp

Iran ends week-long parliamentary election campaign 20 February 2020 01:34 PM

aoun

Lebanon's Aoun vows accountability over financial crisis: Twitter 20 February 2020 01:31 PM

Comments