Iraq closes border crossing in Maysan as coronavirus spotted in Iran

The Iraqi province of Maysan on Thursday ordered closing the border crossing with Iran, known as Sheeb, amid an outbreak of the new coronavirus in China, after three people have tested positive for the deadly virus in Iran.



“Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Qom and one person in Arak, bringing the total of confirmed cases to five in Iran,” Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a tweet.



The border crossing closure came as a precautionary measure, the authorities of the province said, without specifying the closure period.