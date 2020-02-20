Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 20 February 2020
Thursday، 20 February 2020 06:03 PM

Iraq prepares quarantine centers along Iranian border due to coronavirus

Iraq will be preparing quarantine centers along its territories bordering Iran after Tehran announced at least 5 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Iran closed schools and imposed emergency measures in a central province near the country’s capital after two out of the eight people who tested positive for the coronavirus died, the first fatalities in the ME. Leaving many questing if Iran's health ministry is prepared.
