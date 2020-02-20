Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 20 February 2020
Breaking
Iran prepares for vote seen as litmus test for establishment Iraq prepares quarantine centers along Iranian border due to coronavirus Iraq anti-corruption agency restored more than $2bn to Treasury in 2019 Iranian protesters launch calls to boycott parliamentary election Iran confirms three new cases of coronavirus, total now five Iraq-designated PM to meet Kurdistan Delegation Today Pompeo: U.S. to retaliate Iran over continued attacks on American outposts in Iraq Iran confirms two coronavirus cases Abdul Mahdi warns he will walk away if successor's gov't is not approved soon Lebanon Speaker calls for restructuring Eurobond as ‘best solution’
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 20 February 2020 02:27 PM

Iranian protesters launch calls to boycott parliamentary election

2020-02-19T145933Z_2043044541_RC2Q3F91JQ16_RTRMADP_3_IRAN-ELECTION-CAMPAIGN-1024x683

The campaign period for the upcoming parliamentary elections officially ended on Thursday amid calls from university students to boycott the elections.

Students have held occasional protests in the lead-up to the vote, scheduled to take place on Friday, February 21, during which they've called on the public to sit out on the election using the social media hashtag #BoycottIranShamElections to demonstrate their opposition. Said opposition comes months after two waves of anti-government protests and violence against participants.

Due to rising tensions between the United States and Iran in Iraq over the last two months, issues surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly referred to as the Iranian nuclear deal, and several domestic issues including the state of the economy and anti-government protests, a lot is at stake. Continued protests remain possible at polling stations and universities on the day of elections. A heightened security presence is to be expected in the vicinity of any protest.

Related Stories
Read
khamenei bp

Iran prepares for vote seen as litmus test for establishment 20 February 2020 06:21 PM

khamenei bp

Iran ends week-long parliamentary election campaign 20 February 2020 01:34 PM

aoun

Lebanon's Aoun vows accountability over financial crisis: Twitter 20 February 2020 01:31 PM

059fcb43-9b39-4a7b-afe9-6d1ed579f092_16x9_788x442

Iran confirms three new cases of coronavirus, total now five 20 February 2020 01:30 PM

erdogan

Erdogan threatens ‘imminent’ Turkish operation in Syria 19 February 2020 08:43 PM

yemen landmine

Yemen landmine kills six in convoy carrying defense minister, who is unharmed 19 February 2020 08:39 PM

Allawi

Iraqi PM-designate says done picking cabinet, calls on parliament to approve it 19 February 2020 08:29 PM

567688

Abdul Mahdi warns he will walk away if successor's gov't is not approved soon 19 February 2020 04:33 PM

Comments