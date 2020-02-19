Yemen landmine kills six in convoy carrying defense minister, who is unharmed

Six Yemeni soldiers were killed when a convoy carrying the country’s defense minister was hit by a landmine explosion on Wednesday, but the minister was unharmed, government sources said.



Muhammad Ali Maqdashi, defense minister for the internationally recognized government of Yemen, was visiting a frontline area of Sirwah. It is located west of the government-held city of Marib, and east of the capital Sanaa, controlled by the Houthi movement.



Six soldiers were killed and several others were wounded after the convoy hit explosives buried in the road, two government officials told Reuters.