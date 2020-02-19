Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Breaking
Iraq-designated PM to meet Kurdistan Delegation Today Pompeo: U.S. to retaliate Iran over continued attacks on American outposts in Iraq Iran confirms two coronavirus cases Abdul Mahdi warns he will walk away if successor's gov't is not approved soon Lebanon Speaker calls for restructuring Eurobond as ‘best solution’ Iraq Protests: Amnesty International Concerned over "Shocking" Death Tolls Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1 Imprisoned Iranian women call for boycott of upcoming elections in Iran EU announces additional Syria sanctions Chinese oil workers injured by gunfire in southern Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 19 February 2020 05:01 PM

Iraq-designated PM to meet Kurdistan Delegation Today

52227633_303
Iraqi-designated Prime Minister Mohammed Allawi is set to meet a delegation from Kurdistan Region in Baghdad today.

Mohammed Ilkhani, a member of the Kurdish negotiating team, said that they will put forward Kurdistan’s vision for the new cabinet which the PM-designate is about to form.

Among other demands, the Kurdish delegation are asking for the right to designate their representatives for the next government of Iraq.

Kurdistan’s budget, oil, disputed areas, and Peshmerga salaries are also to be discussed with Allawi, Ilkhani said.

According to the information obtained by BasNews, the delegation includes all major factions of Kurdistan Region: Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Change Movement (Gorran), Kurdistan Islamic Group (KIG), Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), as well as representatives for Turkmens and Christians.
Related Stories
Read
191119-Pompeo_16e80f042e5_large

Pompeo: U.S. to retaliate Iran over continued attacks on American outposts in Iraq 19 February 2020 04:56 PM

567745

Iran confirms two coronavirus cases 19 February 2020 04:38 PM

6

Hakim Calls on Denmark to Reopen Embassy in Baghdad 19 February 2020 02:30 PM

5

Protesters block roads in Diwaniyah refusing Allawi government 19 February 2020 02:08 PM

4

IS launch attack on Iraqi army in Jalawla 19 February 2020 02:03 PM

1

US official meets the presidencies in Baghdad 19 February 2020 01:30 PM

2

Horrifying CCTV Footage Shows IS Militant Opening Fire at Kurdish men in Kirkuk 19 February 2020 01:17 PM

isis

Four people killed in ISIS attack, south of Kirkuk 18 February 2020 11:41 PM

Comments