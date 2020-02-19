Hakim Calls on Denmark to Reopen Embassy in Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim met Tuesday with his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod, in Baghdad, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.



They discussed means of bolstering bilateral relations and the reopening of the Danish embassy in the Iraqi capital.



According to an Iraqi Foreign Ministry statement, Hakim and Kofod discussed developing both countries’ relations in all fields, mainly economic and trade ties, as well as encouraging Danish businessmen to take advantage of the investment opportunities available in Iraq.



A number of regional issues of common interest were also tackled, in addition to the importance of continuing efforts to maintain stability.



They discussed combating terrorism in the region, the statement added.



Hakim praised Denmark’s stances in support of Iraq and its contribution to building the capabilities of the Iraqi forces, as well as its humanitarian support.



He called for reopening the Danish embassy in Baghdad, stressing that Iraq rejects becoming an arena of disputes.



Denmark has a military force in Iraq as part of the international coalition to combat terrorism.



Its forces consist of 130 soldiers who were withdrawn by a request from the Iraqi parliament for the exit of all foreign forces from the country.



The parliament’s request followed the United States’ killing in an airstrike of Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force Qassem Soleimani and deputy chief of the pro-Iran Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad on Jan. 3.



