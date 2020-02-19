Protesters block roads in Diwaniyah refusing Allawi government



Angry protesters have blocked a vital street on Wednesday in the center of Diwaniyah Governorate, southern Iraq.



This came at the time the political blocs are conducting intensive dialogues to expedite the formation of the transitional government headed by Mohamed Allawi.



Activists said that the protesters blocked the street leading to Diwaniyah Municipality Directorate, as an escalation step and a warning to return the closure of the districts.



Diwaniyah has witnessed since the start of the protests in the center and south of the country, the closure of government departments, but after the "blue hats" affiliated to the "Peace Brigades", the military wing of the Sadrist movement attacked demonstrators in an attempt to break up the sit-ins, official working hours in the departments in the governorate have returned to normal.