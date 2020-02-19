Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Wednesday، 19 February 2020 02:03 PM

IS launch attack on Iraqi army in Jalawla

The Isalamic State IS launched an attack on the Iraqi army in Jalawla sub-district of disputed Khanaqin district between Erbil and Baghdad, according to sources.
The Khanaqin district is currently affiliated to Diyala Governorate.


The sources added that members of the extremist organization had bombed a security checkpoint of the army at the southern entrance to the sub-district with mortars last night.

4 members of Kirkuk Mobilization Forces were injured during an attack by ISIS in Al-Rashad district of the disputed governorate, according to the security media cell yesterday.

It should be noted that ISIS elements attacked on Tuesday evening Dibis village in Kirkuk and opened fire on the people, killing four people and wounding others.

