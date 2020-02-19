Iraqi Protesters Seek to Prepare Electoral Lists

Iraqi activists are exerting relentless efforts in communicating with protesters in Baghdad and the central and southern provinces to come out with an initiative on the stance of anti-government demonstrators from early elections.



The protesters who are calling for the snap polls want to come up with a plan on running in the elections as a single powerful bloc as well as putting a scenario for the stage that would follow parliament's vote of confidence to Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi’s governmentو Asharq Al-Awsat reported.



Protesters have stressed the importance of planning for the post-uprising phase to clinch victories through the elections and not only protests.



They believe that if they don’t take action, the same political parties will come into power.



Activist and attorney Mohannad Naim stated that this initiative was welcomed by various groups from within the protest movement in Baghdad and the rest of provinces.



He told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that the initiative looks into forming electoral lists of candidates from the protest movement and preparing for the aftermath of Allawi’s government formation whether the parliament gives it its confidence vote or not.



Naim, who is a candidate for the premiership, added that his meetings with protesters in Basra, Dhi Qar, Baghdad, Babel, and other squares had a positive feedback despite some objections.



Activists in Al Habobi Square in Nasiriyah are concerned that engaging in Iraq’s political life could distract the movement.



Naim said his proposals were highly welcomed in Basra, Babel, and Karbala but Moqtada al-Sadr followers prevented his team from interviewing the protesters.



Speaking about Allawi, Naim stressed that protest squares will adopt new escalatory measures if the government received parliament’s vote of confidence.



Activist Salam al-Hussainy sees the formation of an electoral front as premature. The main purpose is to form a front that brings together protesters from across Iraq and pressures the authorities to fulfill their demands.



In a related context, Head of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) Jalil Adnan Khalaf said on Tuesday that the commission is facing several obstacles and challenges regarding holding early elections.



Khalaf received in his office Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Iraq Jang Kyung-wook. They discussed the importance of early elections.



The diplomat conveyed his country’s intention to assist the commission through the Korean firm equipped with electronic voting devices.



