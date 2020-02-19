Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Breaking
Iraq-designated PM to meet Kurdistan Delegation Today Pompeo: U.S. to retaliate Iran over continued attacks on American outposts in Iraq Iran confirms two coronavirus cases Abdul Mahdi warns he will walk away if successor's gov't is not approved soon Lebanon Speaker calls for restructuring Eurobond as ‘best solution’ Iraq Protests: Amnesty International Concerned over "Shocking" Death Tolls Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1 Imprisoned Iranian women call for boycott of upcoming elections in Iran EU announces additional Syria sanctions Chinese oil workers injured by gunfire in southern Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 19 February 2020 01:17 PM

Horrifying CCTV Footage Shows IS Militant Opening Fire at Kurdish men in Kirkuk

2

A footage from a CCTV camera has been circulating on social media showing the moment when an IS militant opens fire at a group of Kurdish men and kills four.

The attack happened overnight on Tuesday when the men, said to be Kurdish nationals, were gathering at a small shop in Chakhmakha village of Dibis district, northwest of Kirkuk province.

One IS militant appears in the footage approaching the window of the shop and immediately opening fire at the men before leaving the scene.

Local officials previously told BasNews that four of the men died instantly and two of them were severely injured.

 

 

Related Stories
Last Modified: Wednesday، 19 February 2020 01:33 PM
Read
52227633_303

Iraq-designated PM to meet Kurdistan Delegation Today 19 February 2020 05:01 PM

191119-Pompeo_16e80f042e5_large

Pompeo: U.S. to retaliate Iran over continued attacks on American outposts in Iraq 19 February 2020 04:56 PM

567745

Iran confirms two coronavirus cases 19 February 2020 04:38 PM

6

Hakim Calls on Denmark to Reopen Embassy in Baghdad 19 February 2020 02:30 PM

5

Protesters block roads in Diwaniyah refusing Allawi government 19 February 2020 02:08 PM

4

IS launch attack on Iraqi army in Jalawla 19 February 2020 02:03 PM

1

US official meets the presidencies in Baghdad 19 February 2020 01:30 PM

isis

Four people killed in ISIS attack, south of Kirkuk 18 February 2020 11:41 PM

Comments