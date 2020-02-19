New virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infectedmore than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it, the Associated Press reported.



The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as ofWednesday in Beijing:



— Mainland China:2,004 deaths among 74,185 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei



— Hong Kong: 62 cases, 2 deaths



— Macao: 10



— Japan: 614 cases, including 542 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death



— Singapore: 81 cases



— Thailand: 35

_South Korea: 46



— Malaysia: 22



— Taiwan: 22 cases, 1 death



— Vietnam: 16 cases



— Germany: 16



— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China



— Australia: 14 cases



— France: 12 cases, 1 death



— United Kingdom: 9 cases



— United Arab Emirates: 9



— Canada: 8



— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death



— India: 3 cases



— Italy: 3



— Russia: 2



— Spain: 2



— Belgium: 1



— Nepal: 1



— Sri Lanka: 1



— Sweden: 1



— Cambodia: 1



— Finland: 1



— Egypt: 1

