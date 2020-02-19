Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Breaking
Iraq-designated PM to meet Kurdistan Delegation Today Pompeo: U.S. to retaliate Iran over continued attacks on American outposts in Iraq Iran confirms two coronavirus cases Abdul Mahdi warns he will walk away if successor's gov't is not approved soon Lebanon Speaker calls for restructuring Eurobond as ‘best solution’ Iraq Protests: Amnesty International Concerned over "Shocking" Death Tolls Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1 Imprisoned Iranian women call for boycott of upcoming elections in Iran EU announces additional Syria sanctions Chinese oil workers injured by gunfire in southern Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 19 February 2020 12:25 PM

New virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally

1
A viral outbreak that began in China has infectedmore than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it, the Associated Press reported.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as ofWednesday in Beijing:

— Mainland China:2,004 deaths among 74,185 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 62 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10

— Japan: 614 cases, including 542 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

— Singapore: 81 cases

— Thailand: 35
_South Korea: 46

— Malaysia: 22

— Taiwan: 22 cases, 1 death

— Vietnam: 16 cases

— Germany: 16

— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Australia: 14 cases

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 9 cases

— United Arab Emirates: 9

— Canada: 8

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3 cases

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1
Related Stories
Read
erdogan

Erdogan threatens ‘imminent’ Turkish operation in Syria 19 February 2020 08:43 PM

yemen landmine

Yemen landmine kills six in convoy carrying defense minister, who is unharmed 19 February 2020 08:39 PM

Allawi

Iraqi PM-designate says done picking cabinet, calls on parliament to approve it 19 February 2020 08:29 PM

567688

Abdul Mahdi warns he will walk away if successor's gov't is not approved soon 19 February 2020 04:33 PM

7c7e0101-9ca2-4e7e-863e-bd912bc8002a_16x9_788x442

Lebanon Speaker calls for restructuring Eurobond as ‘best solution’ 19 February 2020 04:28 PM

1

Explosion heard in the city of Lod 19 February 2020 12:41 PM

oil in Kurdistan Iraq

Iran oil projects reined in because of lack of funds: minister 18 February 2020 11:29 PM

displaced

U.N. rights boss denounces attacks, deaths in northwest Syria bombings 18 February 2020 03:32 PM

Comments