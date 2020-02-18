Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Breaking
Iraq Protests: Amnesty International Concerned over "Shocking" Death Tolls Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1 Imprisoned Iranian women call for boycott of upcoming elections in Iran EU announces additional Syria sanctions Chinese oil workers injured by gunfire in southern Iraq Rocket launcher discovered after Sunday attack on Gaghdad’s Green Zone Barzani receives Iraqi parliament speaker to discuss next gov't Trade Bank of Iraq posts net profit of $556 million for 2019 ISIS Kills Two Iraqi Policemen in Diyala Iraqi man tries to set himself on fire at Munich Security Conference protest
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 18 February 2020 11:29 PM

Iran oil projects reined in because of lack of funds: minister

oil in Kurdistan Iraq

Iran has had to reduce oil production projects because of a lack of funds and a drop in income from oil exports, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday, according to the official IRNA news agency. 


“All attacks are against us and the income from oil exports has been reduced. We have reduced many production projects because we don’t have money at all and side projects have been closed for a long time,” Zanganeh said. 


U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have hammered the Islamic Republic’s economy and reduced crude oil exports by more than 80%. 

Related Stories
Read
displaced

U.N. rights boss denounces attacks, deaths in northwest Syria bombings 18 February 2020 03:32 PM

Xu Zhiyong

China arrests activist who criticized Xi over virus 18 February 2020 01:34 PM

Iran

Iran's judiciary says jailed German freed, returned home 18 February 2020 01:21 PM

khamenei bp

Iran's Khamenei calls for high turnout in parliamentary election 18 February 2020 01:18 PM

xwuhan-1582004265.jpg.pagespeed.ic.RykOYvHX15

Wuhan hospital director dies of COVID-19 virus after 'all-out rescue efforts' failed 18 February 2020 10:29 AM

borell

EU agrees new mission to enforce Libya arms embargo 17 February 2020 09:43 PM

displaced

Nearly 875,000 people displaced by Russian-backed Syrian offensive: U.N. 17 February 2020 09:38 PM

9ac48e3e-b0b5-4688-a9f4-669633423f7b_16x9_788x442

Imprisoned Iranian women call for boycott of upcoming elections in Iran 17 February 2020 06:17 PM

Comments