Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Tuesday، 18 February 2020 02:58 PM

Kurdistan Delegation to Visit Baghdad for Government-Formation Talks

A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Region is due to arrive in Baghdad today for negotiations on the formation of a new government of Iraq.

MP Mohammed Amin Faris confirmed to BasNews that the delegation is made up of representatives of political parties of the Kurdistan Region.

They will attend a meeting with Iraqi PM-designate Mohammed Allawi to reiterate that the Kurdistan Region should be given the right to nominate its representatives for the new cabinet in Baghdad.

