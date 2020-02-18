Kurdistan Delegation to Visit Baghdad for Government-Formation Talks

A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Region is due to arrive in Baghdad today for negotiations on the formation of a new government of Iraq.
MP Mohammed Amin Faris confirmed to BasNews that the delegation is made up of representatives of political parties of the Kurdistan Region.
They will attend a meeting with Iraqi PM-designate Mohammed Allawi to reiterate that the Kurdistan Region should be given the right to nominate its representatives for the new cabinet in Baghdad.
