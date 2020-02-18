Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Tuesday، 18 February 2020 02:48 PM

Iraq Protests: Amnesty International Concerned over "Shocking" Death Tolls

 Amnesty International has expressed concerns over the "shocking" death tolls among protesters in Iraq, where hundreds of demonstrators have been killed since last October.


Amnesty International said in a report that protesters in Iraq "showed tremendous resilience, defying live ammunition, deadly sniper attacks and military tear gas grenades deployed at short range causing gruesome injuries."


Iraq's High Commission of Human Rights has recently revealed that a total of 545 protesters have been killed during the months-long demonstrations, while civil activists and other news reports claimed that the number of casualties has already exceeded 800.


Philip Luther, Amnesty International’s Research and Advocacy Director for MENA, criticized Iran as well for the high death toll among the protesters who took to the streets in November against the government.


"The shocking death tolls among protesters in Iraq and Iran illustrate the extreme lengths to which these governments were prepared to go in order to silence all forms of dissent," Luther said.



