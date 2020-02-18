Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Tuesday، 18 February 2020 02:48 PM

Denmark to return troops to Iraq Ain Al-Assad Airbase

Danish minister of defence, Trine Bramsen, announced on Monday that Danish troops will return to Iraq’s Ain Al-Assad Airbase to train Iraqi security forces on 1 March.

“In the fight against terror, it is important that Iraq does not again become a hotbed of terrorists’ recruitment and training,” the Danish minister announced in a statement.

“Therefore, it is important that we resume the training of Iraqi security personnel so they, in the long run, can take care of the security in Iraq themselves,” Bramsen added.

Denmark has around 130 military personnel stationed at the Ain Al-Assad Airbase, as part of the international coalition fighting Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

On 8 January, Denmark announced that it will temporarily transfer some of its military forces stationed in Iraq, due to security reasons.
