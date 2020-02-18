One Killed; 32 Bodies Found in Mass Grave in Iraq

At least one soldier was killed, and several people were found in a mass grave:
Violence Unrelated to Protests:
In Ayadiya, authorities unearthed a mass grave containing 32 bodies, mostly employees of the Interior Ministry.
An Iraqi soldier was killed, and another was wounded during a clash in Jalawla.
Three kidnapping victims were liberated in Kifri, and several people were arrested.
Protest News:
A bomb left no casualties when it exploded at a protest in Missan province.
