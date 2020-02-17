Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Breaking
Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1 Imprisoned Iranian women call for boycott of upcoming elections in Iran EU announces additional Syria sanctions Chinese oil workers injured by gunfire in southern Iraq Rocket launcher discovered after Sunday attack on Gaghdad’s Green Zone Barzani receives Iraqi parliament speaker to discuss next gov't Trade Bank of Iraq posts net profit of $556 million for 2019 ISIS Kills Two Iraqi Policemen in Diyala Iraqi man tries to set himself on fire at Munich Security Conference protest Iraq PM-designate says country close to forming independent cabinet
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 17 February 2020 09:43 PM

EU agrees new mission to enforce Libya arms embargo

borell
EU foreign ministers agreed Monday to a naval operation to enforce an arms embargo on war-torn Libya, overcoming objections from countries who feared it may encourage new migrant flows.
The mission will be authorized to intervene to stop arms shipments, EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said, insisting the vessels would not be “having a promenade” in the Mediterranean.
The EU hopes to have the operation, focused on the eastern part of the Libyan coast, up and running by the end of March, Borrell said, though many details — including the rules of engagement for naval units — are yet to be worked out.
The conflict in the oil-rich but turbulent North African state was on the agenda for EU ministers meeting in Brussels, but Borrell had played down hopes of an agreement over objections from Austria and Hungary.
Related Stories
Read
displaced

Nearly 875,000 people displaced by Russian-backed Syrian offensive: U.N. 17 February 2020 09:38 PM

9ac48e3e-b0b5-4688-a9f4-669633423f7b_16x9_788x442

Imprisoned Iranian women call for boycott of upcoming elections in Iran 17 February 2020 06:17 PM

EQ-bbTnWsAUKt55

PYD Denies Providing Military Support to Syrian Regime in Idlib 17 February 2020 05:59 PM

166542

EU announces additional Syria sanctions 17 February 2020 05:36 PM

UAE reactor

UAE issues reactor license for first Arab nuclear power plant 17 February 2020 05:09 PM

Iran flags

Iranian accused of violating U.S. sanctions returns home from Germany 17 February 2020 05:04 PM

pakistan_gas_leak_feb17

6 dead after inhaling poisonous gas in Karachi 17 February 2020 02:45 PM

35c217ea-d5e8-40d0-8638-4b0522772a62

China reports rise in new virus cases as death toll nears 1,800 17 February 2020 02:38 PM

Comments