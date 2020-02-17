Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday، 17 February 2020 06:17 PM

Imprisoned Iranian women call for boycott of upcoming elections in Iran

Iranian female political prisoners have called on their compatriots to boycott the parliamentary elections scheduled for later this week, saying that those who vote would be “endorsing the regime and its crimes.”

Fearing a low turnout in the parliamentary elections scheduled for Friday, President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranians once more on Sunday to vote.

“Anyone who goes to the polls will be complicit in the regime’s killing of the revolutionary youth and would be endorsing the regime and its crimes,” said 12 female activists, imprisoned in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, in a joint statement published on Monday.
