Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Monday، 17 February 2020 05:59 PM

PYD Denies Providing Military Support to Syrian Regime in Idlib

The Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) on Monday refuted the allegations about the Kurds providing military support to the Syrian regime’s army against oppositions in Idlib.

Member of PYD’s foreign relations committee, Dara Mustafa, denied that the Syrian army forces were using the territories in Afrin’s countryside, which are under the control of the Kurdish forces, to attack opposition factions in Idlib, as reported by Asharq al-Awsat.

The regime is using its regions and the Turkish facilitations as stipulated in the Sochi agreement to attack opposition in Idlib and Aleppo’s countryside, Mustafa said.

He bounded any military cooperation between the Kurds and the Syrian regime to a prior political solution to their long-standing disputes over the rights of Kurds in Syria.

Until now, the state, with all of its institutions, is being run by one party, not the people, and therefore, there can be no cooperation or military assistance to the regime in any operations in Idlib or elsewhere, Mustafa stressed.
