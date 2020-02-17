Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Monday، 17 February 2020 05:36 PM

EU announces additional Syria sanctions

The European Union imposed additional Syria sanctions, targeting eight individuals and two entities, the European Council said on Monday.

The Council noted that the eight "prominent" Syrian businessmen, as well as Al Qatarji Company and Damascus Cham Holding Company were added to the sanctions list because their "activities directly benefited the Assad regime, including through projects located on lands expropriated from persons displaced by the conflict."

The EU first introduced sanctions against Syria in 2011.


