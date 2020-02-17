Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Breaking
Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1 Imprisoned Iranian women call for boycott of upcoming elections in Iran EU announces additional Syria sanctions Chinese oil workers injured by gunfire in southern Iraq Rocket launcher discovered after Sunday attack on Gaghdad’s Green Zone Barzani receives Iraqi parliament speaker to discuss next gov't Trade Bank of Iraq posts net profit of $556 million for 2019 ISIS Kills Two Iraqi Policemen in Diyala Iraqi man tries to set himself on fire at Munich Security Conference protest Iraq PM-designate says country close to forming independent cabinet
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 17 February 2020 05:09 PM

UAE issues reactor license for first Arab nuclear power plant

UAE reactor

The United Arab Emirates has issued an operating license for the first reactor at the Arab world’s first nuclear power plant, a senior official at the nuclear regulator said on Monday, paving the way for it to start production later this year.


The Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi, which is being built by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), was originally due to open in 2017, but the start-up of its first reactor has been delayed several times.


The license granted to the plant’s operator Nawah Energy Company will be for 60 years, Hamad Al-Kaabi, deputy chairman of Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) told a news conference.


Nawah can now start preparing for commercial operations as trials will last for a few months, Kaabi said.


When completed Barakah will have four reactors with a total capacity of 5,600 megawatts (MW).


“Today marks a new chapter in our journey for the development of peaceful nuclear energy with the issuing of the operating license for the first (unit of) Barakah plant,” Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed wrote on his official twitter account.


Kaabi said that construction of the second reactor was “95% finished” and that FANR has started looking into an operating license for it.


Last month, state news agency WAM reported that an operational readiness assessment performed by the Atlanta Center of the World Association of Nuclear Operators concluded that the first of the four planned reactors was fit for its start-up phase.

Related Stories
Read
borell

EU agrees new mission to enforce Libya arms embargo 17 February 2020 09:43 PM

displaced

Nearly 875,000 people displaced by Russian-backed Syrian offensive: U.N. 17 February 2020 09:38 PM

9ac48e3e-b0b5-4688-a9f4-669633423f7b_16x9_788x442

Imprisoned Iranian women call for boycott of upcoming elections in Iran 17 February 2020 06:17 PM

EQ-bbTnWsAUKt55

PYD Denies Providing Military Support to Syrian Regime in Idlib 17 February 2020 05:59 PM

166542

EU announces additional Syria sanctions 17 February 2020 05:36 PM

Iran flags

Iranian accused of violating U.S. sanctions returns home from Germany 17 February 2020 05:04 PM

pakistan_gas_leak_feb17

6 dead after inhaling poisonous gas in Karachi 17 February 2020 02:45 PM

35c217ea-d5e8-40d0-8638-4b0522772a62

China reports rise in new virus cases as death toll nears 1,800 17 February 2020 02:38 PM

Comments