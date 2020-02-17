Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Breaking
Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1 Imprisoned Iranian women call for boycott of upcoming elections in Iran EU announces additional Syria sanctions Chinese oil workers injured by gunfire in southern Iraq Rocket launcher discovered after Sunday attack on Gaghdad’s Green Zone Barzani receives Iraqi parliament speaker to discuss next gov't Trade Bank of Iraq posts net profit of $556 million for 2019 ISIS Kills Two Iraqi Policemen in Diyala Iraqi man tries to set himself on fire at Munich Security Conference protest Iraq PM-designate says country close to forming independent cabinet
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 17 February 2020 03:27 PM

Iraqi Amb. to London presents credentials as permanent rep. to IMO

imo1

The Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to London, Muhammad Jaafar Al-Sadr presented his credentials to the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization Kitack Lim as permanent representative of Iraq to the IMO. The credential presentation ceremony took place at the organization’s headquarters in London on 14/2020.


The Ambassador thanked the organization for providing the necessary technical support for the development of the marine sector in Iraq through setting up training courses and programs, and providing specialized scholarships for postgraduate students.


On his part, the Secretary-General of the organization praised the role of the Iraqi embassy and the marine attaché in London, Ali Abbas Khayon in covering all meetings and activities of the organization, stressing the importance of maritime trade in relation to Iraq from the economic point of view, because Iraq has an important geographical location, and for being one of the most important oil exporters in the world and expressed the organizations readiness to help Iraq.

Related Stories
Read
DenmarkIraq35

Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1 17 February 2020 06:21 PM

n1

UN envoy denounces use of hunting rifles against protesters in Iraq 17 February 2020 04:11 PM

danish

Denmark to send back troops to Iraq's Al-Asad base March 1: Min. 17 February 2020 04:07 PM

3

Iraqi revolution aims to choose protest leader as PM 17 February 2020 03:31 PM

fms

Iraqi FM meets UN special envoy to Syria 17 February 2020 03:22 PM

HennisMain11

UN Iraq envoy condemns targeting of Iraqi protestors with ‘hunting guns’ 17 February 2020 03:18 PM

IraqProAP

Iraq: 15 Killed; Chinese Workers Wounded in Attack 17 February 2020 02:58 PM

WhatsApp-Image-2020-02-15-at-6.18.41-PM-1-1

Hakim invites Cypriot FM to visit Iraq 16 February 2020 07:14 PM

Comments