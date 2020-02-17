Iraqi FM meets UN special envoy to Syria

Iraq's Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim met with Geir Pedersen , the UN special envoy to Syria.

Hakim stressed the importance of resolving the Syrian crisis by peaceful means, and relying on dialogue in order to reach a peaceful solution to the crisis, expressing Iraq’s welcome of the initiatives that lead to ending the conflict and cease-fire, while stressing the importance of the Syrian-Syrian solution.

Minister Alhakim called on the United Nations to assume its responsibilities and provide more humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people.