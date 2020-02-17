Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Breaking
Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1 Imprisoned Iranian women call for boycott of upcoming elections in Iran EU announces additional Syria sanctions Chinese oil workers injured by gunfire in southern Iraq Rocket launcher discovered after Sunday attack on Gaghdad’s Green Zone Barzani receives Iraqi parliament speaker to discuss next gov't Trade Bank of Iraq posts net profit of $556 million for 2019 ISIS Kills Two Iraqi Policemen in Diyala Iraqi man tries to set himself on fire at Munich Security Conference protest Iraq PM-designate says country close to forming independent cabinet
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 17 February 2020 03:18 PM

UN Iraq envoy condemns targeting of Iraqi protestors with ‘hunting guns’

HennisMain11
The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, on Monday, condemned the targeting of “peaceful” Iraqi protestors with hunting guns.

In a press statement, UNAMI said it received credible reports that peaceful protestors were targeted with hunting guns on the road between Al Tahrir Square and Al Khilani Square in Baghdad between Feb. 14 to16injuring at least 50.

UNAMI added that many security personnel were also injured, including by pellets from hunting guns, stones, or Molotov cocktails.

In Iraq’s southern city of Karbala, UNAMI said over 150 protestors were injured in the month of January due to the use of “similar kinetic impact projectiles.”

In the statement, Hennis-Plasschaert strongly condemned the “hunting rifles with birdshot, which caused (yet again) high numbers of casualties in recent protests.”

She also called on the authorities to prevent the use of force and to hold those responsible for the abuse of force.

“The continued pattern of the use of excessive force, with ambiguously identified armed groups and unclear loyalties, is a grave security concern that must be tackled urgently and decisively. Peaceful protesters should be protected at all times,” she was quoted as saying in the UNAMI press release.
Related Stories
Read
DenmarkIraq35

Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1 17 February 2020 06:21 PM

n1

UN envoy denounces use of hunting rifles against protesters in Iraq 17 February 2020 04:11 PM

danish

Denmark to send back troops to Iraq's Al-Asad base March 1: Min. 17 February 2020 04:07 PM

3

Iraqi revolution aims to choose protest leader as PM 17 February 2020 03:31 PM

imo1

Iraqi Amb. to London presents credentials as permanent rep. to IMO 17 February 2020 03:27 PM

fms

Iraqi FM meets UN special envoy to Syria 17 February 2020 03:22 PM

IraqProAP

Iraq: 15 Killed; Chinese Workers Wounded in Attack 17 February 2020 02:58 PM

WhatsApp-Image-2020-02-15-at-6.18.41-PM-1-1

Hakim invites Cypriot FM to visit Iraq 16 February 2020 07:14 PM

Comments