Iraq: 15 Killed; Chinese Workers Wounded in Attack

At least 15 people were killed, and several foreign workers were wounded in recent violence:
Unknown gunmen wounded several Chinese workers at an oilfield in Missan province. Some are in critical condition.
In Numaniya, a man attempting to dismantle military waste caused an explosion that killed him and his son.
A sniper killed two policemen in Buhriz.
In Baghdad, a rocket attack on a base hosting U.S. forces left no casualties.
Two kidnapped shepherds were released after their families paid a ransom. The pair had been kidnapped from a village near Tuz Khormato and Kifri.