Iraq: 15 Killed; Chinese Workers Wounded in Attack



At least 15 people were killed, and several foreign workers were wounded in recent violence:



Unknown gunmen wounded several Chinese workers at an oilfield in Missan province. Some are in critical condition.



In Numaniya, a man attempting to dismantle military waste caused an explosion that killed him and his son.



A sniper killed two policemen in Buhriz.



In Baghdad, a rocket attack on a base hosting U.S. forces left no casualties.



Two kidnapped shepherds were released after their families paid a ransom. The pair had been kidnapped from a village near Tuz Khormato and Kifri.