Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Breaking
Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1 Imprisoned Iranian women call for boycott of upcoming elections in Iran EU announces additional Syria sanctions Chinese oil workers injured by gunfire in southern Iraq Rocket launcher discovered after Sunday attack on Gaghdad’s Green Zone Barzani receives Iraqi parliament speaker to discuss next gov't Trade Bank of Iraq posts net profit of $556 million for 2019 ISIS Kills Two Iraqi Policemen in Diyala Iraqi man tries to set himself on fire at Munich Security Conference protest Iraq PM-designate says country close to forming independent cabinet
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 17 February 2020 02:58 PM

Iraq: 15 Killed; Chinese Workers Wounded in Attack

IraqProAP

At least 15 people were killed, and several foreign workers were wounded in recent violence:

Unknown gunmen wounded several Chinese workers at an oilfield in Missan province. Some are in critical condition.

In Numaniya, a man attempting to dismantle military waste caused an explosion that killed him and his son.

A sniper killed two policemen in Buhriz.

In Baghdad, a rocket attack on a base hosting U.S. forces left no casualties.

Two kidnapped shepherds were released after their families paid a ransom. The pair had been kidnapped from a village near Tuz Khormato and Kifri.
Related Stories
Last Modified: Monday، 17 February 2020 02:58 PM
Read
DenmarkIraq35

Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1 17 February 2020 06:21 PM

n1

UN envoy denounces use of hunting rifles against protesters in Iraq 17 February 2020 04:11 PM

danish

Denmark to send back troops to Iraq's Al-Asad base March 1: Min. 17 February 2020 04:07 PM

3

Iraqi revolution aims to choose protest leader as PM 17 February 2020 03:31 PM

imo1

Iraqi Amb. to London presents credentials as permanent rep. to IMO 17 February 2020 03:27 PM

fms

Iraqi FM meets UN special envoy to Syria 17 February 2020 03:22 PM

HennisMain11

UN Iraq envoy condemns targeting of Iraqi protestors with ‘hunting guns’ 17 February 2020 03:18 PM

WhatsApp-Image-2020-02-15-at-6.18.41-PM-1-1

Hakim invites Cypriot FM to visit Iraq 16 February 2020 07:14 PM

Comments