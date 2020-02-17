Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Monday، 17 February 2020 02:45 PM

6 dead after inhaling poisonous gas in Karachi

At least six people died and dozens of others became unconscious after reportedly being exposed to poisonous gas in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi on Sunday, Pakistani media reported.


Several victims who were hospitalised have complained of respiratory problems, police said, as reported by The News International.


While the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained by the police, the Pakistani daily has reported that it is suspected that the leakage of the gas "occurred during offloading chemicals from a cargo ship anchored at Keamari Jetty."


Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken the notice of the incident and summoned a report from the authorities.

