Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Monday، 17 February 2020 02:38 PM

China reports rise in new virus cases as death toll nears 1,800

China has once again reported a rise in the coronavirus infection rate in Hubei Province — the epicenter of the outbreak — two days after a fall in the number as the death toll from the disease nears 1,800.

Health officials reported 1,933 new cases and 100 new deaths in Hubei on Sunday. The number of new cases rose nearly 5 percent from the previous day, but the number of deaths fell from 139, according to the officials.

The said nearly 90 percent of the new cases were in the provincial capital of Wuhan, a city of 11 million people.

The never-seen virus was believed to have originated at a market illegally trading wildlife in the city late last year.

Ever since, 70,548 cases were confirmed across mainland China, with 1,770 deaths.

The rise in the number of new cases came two days after health officials reported that the number of confirmed cases had slowed.

The medical officials said of 70,548 cases in mainland China, 10,844 people have so far been treated and released from hospital.
