Hakim invites Cypriot FM to visit Iraq

Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim discussed with Nikos Christodoulides, the Cypriot Foreign Minister the prospects for upgrading bilateral relations between the two countries by signing a number of memorandums of understanding, and activating the memorandum of understanding for political consultations between Iraq and Cyprus.





The two Ministers also discussed accelerate the holding of the International Conference for Reconstruction and Development in Iraq.



Hakim expressed Baghdad’s aspiration to achieve economic cooperation, calling on Cyprus investment companies to work in Iraq, especially in the fields of construction, housing and infrastructure.



The Iraqi minister extended an invitation to his Cypriot counterpart to visit Iraq in the context of strengthening relations between Baghdad and Nicosia.